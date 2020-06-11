Archive for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Help find Darth Vader in Tonganoxie

June 11, 2020

If you’re feeling a presence in Tonganoxie, your Jedi powers do not deceive you.

Darth Vader is on the loose in the Leavenworth County community, and he’s taking selfies to boot.

Tonganoxie Public Library is asking local youth to help figure out where he might be. Youths are asked to take selfies at those locations and post them.

Children registered with the library’s summer reading program can post the pictures to their accounts to be entered into a prize drawing.

For more information, visit tonganoxielibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

