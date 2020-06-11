Summer reading programs

The Linwood Community Library is offering Summer reading programs for both adults and youth. The adult program will focus on stories told through photographs. It has no set reading requirements and instead participants will get to create a photographic artwork. They will also have a chance to win a Shutterfly gift card. Registration for the adult program is underway and can be done at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org.

The youth program is for all ages from birth through 17 years old. Registration for it can also be done on the library’s website, but it will begin on June 15.

More details on the activities and prizes will be revealed soon!

Outdoor program on beekeeping to be offered next week

Joli Winer from Heartland Honey and Beekeeping Supply will be on hand at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Linwood Community Library for an outdoor program on beekeeping throughout the year.

Attendees will learn what’s necessary throughout different parts of the year plus various plants that are in bloom during each season. Social distancing will be followed at the program.