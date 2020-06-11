Old Settlers Festival canceled this year

Oskaloosa’s annual Old Settlers Festival, which had been scheduled for June 25–27, has been canceled for this year, due to COVID-19.

Roundup for early childhood is July 10

McLouth USD 342 Roundup is planned for both preschool, kindergarten is July 30.

The enrollment will also be open July 31, if needed.

Patrons should call McLouth Elementary School to schedule an appointment: 913-796-6152. Reminder: parents and guardians will need to bring the state-issued birth certificate, physical, proof of residency and current immunizations. These must be in our hands before being accepted into preschool.

— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.