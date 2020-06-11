The Tonganoxie High School Class of 2020 is going to have a graduation celebration at a professional sports league stadium later this month.

THS officials announce Monday that this year’s commencement exercises will take place at 6 p.m. June 30 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

The stadium is home to Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City franchise.

Moving the event to the stadium, which can hold 25,000 people, allows for proper social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials also will be streaming the ceremony on the district’s YouTube channel for those who can’t attend or prefer to stay home. The stadium is at 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kan., near Kansas Speedway and the Legends shopping and entertainment district.