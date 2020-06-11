Archive for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Tonganoxie Public Library to open Monday with some restrictions

Tonganoxie Public Library opened its new location Monday at Fourth and Shawnee streets, but now is closing until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Nicole Holifield announced Friday night via social media that the the library would be closed for about a week.

By Shawn Linenberger

June 11, 2020

The Tonganoxie Public Library will open Monday, though some services won’t be available just yet.

Patrons can visit the library for in-person pickups for holds, fax and copier services, laptops summer reading prize and supply pickup and curbside service.

The library collection will be partially available.

Books and DVDs are not available for patrons to browse, but staff can retrieve items from stacks upon request.

Some spaces, programming and equipment won’t be available at the start of the re-opening.

Meeting rooms, in-house story time and programming, the coffee bar and water fountain and the desktop computers.

Patrons must wear masks and building capacity will be limited.

Initial hours are 10 a.m.- noon and 5-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

