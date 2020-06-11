The Tonganoxie Public Library will open Monday, though some services won’t be available just yet.

Patrons can visit the library for in-person pickups for holds, fax and copier services, laptops summer reading prize and supply pickup and curbside service.

The library collection will be partially available.

Books and DVDs are not available for patrons to browse, but staff can retrieve items from stacks upon request.

Some spaces, programming and equipment won’t be available at the start of the re-opening.

Meeting rooms, in-house story time and programming, the coffee bar and water fountain and the desktop computers.

Patrons must wear masks and building capacity will be limited.

Initial hours are 10 a.m.- noon and 5-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays.