Archive for Thursday, June 11, 2020
Tonganoxie United Methodist Church to have ‘drive-through’ farewell for minister Sunday
June 11, 2020
Tonganoxie United Methodist Church is encouraging cards, letters and emails be sent to Rev. Changsu Kim, as the pastor prepares to head to his next church.
People also can bid farewell with “Drive-Through Goodbye” for him from noon-1 p.m. Sunday at the church, 328 E. Fourth St.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment