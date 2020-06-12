Local authorities were pursuing a vehicle when the car collided with a truck, causing both vehicles to roll over late Wednesday in Tonganoxie.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Highway 24-40 and 12th Street, according to Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office reports.

McLouth police had been pursuing a silver 1999 Honda Civic from Kansas Highway 16 at high speeds during the chase, which made its way into Tonganoxie from K-16.

The Civic, driven by a 30-year-old Tonganoxie man, slammed into a black Chevy Silverado drive by a 17-year-old Tonganoxie youth near 12th Street.

Both vehicles left the highway and overturned.

Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Service helped the 30-year-old out of the Civic and took him to University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., to be treated for a head injury.

The 17-year-old also was taken from the scene to an area hospital with non-specified injuries, according to reports.

The driver of the truck told officers he attempted to head east onto 12th Street to yield to an approaching emergency vehicle in pursuit of the Civic. The Civic collided with the truck during the turn and both vehicles overturned, according to reports. The Civic rolled numerous times.

The sheriff’s office reported that the license plate on the Civic was a switched plate and that McLouth police took the plate as evidence in the case.

Leavenworth County officers handled the accident report, while McLouth police are filing any fleeing and eluding charges and any additional criminal charges.