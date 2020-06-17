Archive for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
McLouth making July plans for MHS graduation, middle school promotion
June 17, 2020
The McLouth High Class of 2020 now is planned for late July.
The ceremony will be 8 p.m. July 25 at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.
School officials are planning for a traditional ceremony, though it’s subject to change per any new guidelines announced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLouth Middle School promotion is 8 p.m. July 24 at the stadium.
