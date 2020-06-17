Archive for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Tonganoxie Business Association meetings resume

Tonganoxie Business Association unveils new stickers that encourage and remind residents to shop locally in Tonganoxie. TBA has made the stickers available for businesses and residents. For more information about how to get the stickers, email tonganoxiebusinessassociation@gmail.com.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

June 17, 2020

Tonganoxie Business Association had its first meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first meeting was this past Friday. TBA meetings are 8 a.m. Fridays at Village Venue, 528 E. Fourth St.

For more about the organization, visit tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com or go to TBA’s Facebook page.

