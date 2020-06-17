Archive for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Tonganoxie Business Association meetings resume
June 17, 2020
Tonganoxie Business Association had its first meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first meeting was this past Friday. TBA meetings are 8 a.m. Fridays at Village Venue, 528 E. Fourth St.
For more about the organization, visit tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com or go to TBA’s Facebook page.
