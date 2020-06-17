The Tonganoxie City Council had its first work session as it works to finalize the 2021 budget.

Council members met virtually Monday through a Zoom meeting. The two-hour session came before the regular meeting.

The Council also held public hearing for organizations wishing to speak. Council members heard from Tonganoxie Business Association and Tonganoxie Arts Council and is expected to hear from the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society in the coming weeks.

The next work session will be 5 p.m. July 6 before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. that day.

Another work session could take place at 5 p.m. July 20, with the Council likely set to vote on the proposed budget that night in its regular meeting. Public notice of the budget then will be published and a public hearing on the budget would take place at the 7 p.m. regular meeting Aug. 3.

Council Members then can decide whether to accept the budget.

City staff will have until Aug. 25 to submit the final budget to Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski.