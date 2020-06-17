More details about commencement exercises for the Tonganoxie High School Class of 2020 are being released.

Graduation will take place at 6 p.m. June 30 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Class members will have graduation rehearsal at 11 a.m. June 29 at the stadium, which is home to Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.

Family members of graduates are being asked to submit anticipated numbers of their party attending their graduates’ ceremony. SKC officials will guide family members to assigned seating. Class members, along with faculty and school board members, will be seated on the field near one of the soccer field’s endlines where goals normally would be situated. Spectators will be seated in the stands.

Others in the community planning to attend also will be assigned designated seating the day of the ceremony.

Moving the event to the stadium, which can hold 25,000 people, allows for proper social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials also will be streaming the ceremony on the district’s YouTube channel for those who can’t attend or prefer to stay home. The stadium is at 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kan., near Kansas Speedway and the Legends shopping and entertainment district.

Greathouse Photography, as it has the last several years, will be taking pictures during graduation.

More information about parking and other graduation-day details will be released in the next couple weeks.