Tonganoxie USD 464 is offering free summer meals to youths.

The curbside grab-and-go program started May 27 and will run through July 17.

Pickup times are 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Monday pickup includes two lunches and two breakfast meals per student. Wednesday pickup includes three lunches and three breakfast meals.

Check-in and pickup are on the south side of Tonganoxie Middle School (near gymnasium entrance) and the meals are available to youths 1-18 regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Kansas State Department of Education administer the program. Meals are solely for pickup.

District officials encourage families and students to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and not congregating outside the school after meals are distributed.