The end of a school year normally means its almost time for the Kansas FFA State Convention in Manhattan, but this year’s convention looked a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 92nd annual convention, with the theme Holds True, was a four-day event, May 26-29.

National FFA Vice President Tess Seibel led a virtual workshop to start the day May 26 and then Yoder Meats sponsored a virtual Kansas Celebration Kick-off Concert that night.

National FFA President Koleson McCoy led a virtual workshop the next day and then the keynote address May 28.

Evening sessions each day had retiring addresses from outgoing Kansas state officers, new chapter recognitions, proficiency awards, national chapter awards, Triple Crown Awards, Stars Over Kansas presentation and announcement of 2020-21 state officers.

The Tonganoxie High School chapter was named to the Gold Division in Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders and Silver Division in Building Communities.

Tonganoxie also placed 10th out of 20 in the Triple Crown competition.

Tori Gilliland also received her State FFA Degree based on her Supervised Agricultural Experience in nursery operations. Gilliland met SAE degree requirements through her job at Oak Creek Nursery and her involvement in FFA and community service.

The 2020-21 Tonganoxie FFA officer was announced earlier in May.

Next school year’s president will be Cadence Dare, while Gilliland has been named vice president.

Others on the 2020-21 officer team are Mary Caenen, secretary; Emma Aufdemberge, treasurer; Dalton Regehr, reporter; and Isabelle Barker, sentinel.

On May 20, St. Marys FFA had a virtual veterinary science invitational, which was a National FFA invitational. Aufdemberge placed 10th at the invitational.

Lauren Gatz from the Sabetha FFA chapter won first place.

Clint FFA from Texas placed first as a team.

Local chapters Pleasant Ridge and Eudora placed second and third, respectively.