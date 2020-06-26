The Tonganoxie High School Class of 2020 finally will get to celebrate their graduation together.

This year’s commencement exercises will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Class members will have graduation rehearsal at 11 a.m. Monday at the stadium, which is home to Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.

Family members of graduates are being asked to submit anticipated numbers of their party attending their graduates’ ceremony. SKC officials will guide family members to assigned seating. Class members, along with faculty and school board members, will be seated on the field near one of the soccer field’s endlines where goals normally would be situated. Spectators will be seated in the stands.

Others in the community planning to attend also will be assigned designated seating the day of the ceremony.

THS principal Mark Farrar said Monday that additional reminders and useful information for those planning to attend the graduation, such as parking options and other particulars, will be announced later this week. The Mirror also will provide updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages, along with more info at tonganoxiemirror.com.

THS senior Payton Lynn will give the welcome Tuesday.

Farrar will recognize National Honor Society members, 4.0 career technical education students and FFA State Degree recipients. This year’s salutatorian will then be recognized before this year’s valedictorian will give an address. Farrar will then present the class.

Assistant principal Brent Smith will announce the awarding of diplomas as Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members present diplomas to the graduates.

Moving the event to the stadium, which can hold 25,000 people, allows for proper social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials also will be live streaming the ceremony for those who can’t attend or prefer to stay home. More information about the live streaming will be available on social media.

The stadium is at 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kan., near Kansas Speedway and the Legends shopping and entertainment district.

Greathouse Photography, as it has the last several years, will be taking pictures during graduation.

MHS graduation, MMS promotion July 25

The McLouth High Class of 2020 now is planned for late July.

The ceremony will be 8 p.m. July 25 at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

School officials are planning for a traditional ceremony, though it’s subject to change per any new guidelines announced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLouth Middle School promotion is 8 p.m. July 24 at the stadium.