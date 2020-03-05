Phil Jones thought his Tonganoxie High boys basketball team might have put together its most complete team game Wednesday against Paola.

The THS coach couldn’t have asked for much more than that in the most important game of the season.

Tonganoxie played Paola at home in a Class 4A substate semifinal game that served as a rematch between two Frontier League foes.

That contest between familiar opponents also turned out to be a doozy.

The Chieftains went on a 7-0 run before the Panthers amassed a 15-0 run — all in the first half. But THS eventually clawed back and took the lead late and then held on for a thrilling 55-53 victory.

The victory pushed Tonganoxie to 12-9 on the season and into the substate championship for the second year in a row. THS will take on Bishop Miege at 6 p.m. Saturday in Roeland Park in the 4A Substate No. 3. BMHS (17-4) thumped Labette County (6-15), 84-33, in the most lopsided substate matchup Wednesday. All higher seeds advanced to Saturday.

Substate No. 1 saw top-seeded Parsons (20-1) defeat No. 16 Hayden (4-17), 46-29, and No. 9 Eudora (10-11) outlast Girard (9-12), 64-57.

In Substate No. 2, No. 2 Piper (20-1) defeated No. 15 Atchison (5-16), 93-48, and No. 7 Iola (12-9) needed overtime to defeat No. 10 Louisburg (8-13), 77-68.

Substate No. 4 saw No. 4 Ottawa (15-6) take care of No. 13 Chanute (7-14), 66-36, and No. 5 Independence (14-7) get by No. 12 Fort Scott (7-14), 51-40.