It’s almost time to trade in that Tonganoxie red for just a day.

The 32nd annual Tonganoxie St. Patrick’s Parade will make its way through the downtown area starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Parade festivities will start at Fourth and Main streets.

Entrees can arrive the day of the parade without pre-registering, but interested participants can register ahead of time by emailing Amanda Starcher or Joanna Eibes at thewhitebirchagency@gmail.com.

Commemorative T-shirts are available this week at Downtown Drugstore, Ryan’s Public House and Mutual Savings for $10.

Prizes for this year’s parade are $50 for best overall float, $50 for best family float, $50 for best custom car and $100 for best club float.

Visitors are encouraged to continue to celebrate the day with additional events.

PEO-Chapter AT will have its corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew meal from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church, 328 E. Fourth St.

Cost is $10 for youths 13 and older through adults and $5 for youths 5-12 years of age.

The meal includes a drink and dessert. To-go meals also are available.

Proceeds from the meal benefit local PEO scholarships and educational opportunities for women at the state and national level.

Other downtown spots offering festive food and drink are 1866 Bar and Grill with fish and chips and Guinness beef stew, Flashbacks Cafe with reuben sandwiches, Ryan’s Public House with Lucky Charm shots, Shamrock Sours and Guinness pints and Myers Hotel Bar with Irish coffee and Guinness.

Tonganoxie’s annual festival ranks up there with larger area parades in longevity.

Lawrence’s parade is just one year older than Tonganoxie’s, as the Douglas County city is celebrating its 33rd annual parade on Tuesday.

Kansas City, Mo., meanwhile, will be celebrating parade No. 48 on Tuesday in Westport.