As any Class 4A school knows, drawing Bishop Miege in a postseason bracket usually means a tough test is ahead.

Tonganoxie had the opportunity again Saturday when the Chieftains faced Miege on Saturday in Roeland Park.

THS brought its crowd and energy, as No. 6 Tonganoxie trailed No. 3 Miege, 21-18, after the first quarter. Miege, which won its semifinal game a few nights before by 51 points, had a 40-29 lead at halftime. Miege scored 24 in the third, but THS still kept plugging away. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Chieftains were able to score just five points when Bishop Miege pulled away and eventually secured the 82-53 substate championship victory.

Miege advanced to state with an 18-4 record, while Tonganoxie ended its season at 12-10.

The Chieftains made some strides from last year, advancing to the substate finals for the second year in a row while also registering a winning season in 2019-20.

THS coach Phil Jones loses two seniors to graduation this year, as Elijah Tyner and Adrian Saucedo-Mendoza both finished up their high school careers on Saturday.

THS 55, Paola 53

Jones thought his Tonganoxie High boys basketball team might have put together its most complete team game Wednesday, March 4, against Paola.

The THS coach couldn’t have asked for much more than that in the most important game of the season.

Tonganoxie played Paola at home in a Class 4A substate semifinal game that served as a rematch between two Frontier League foes.

That contest between familiar opponents also turned out to be a doozy.

The Chieftains went on a 7-0 run before the Panthers amassed a 15-0 run — all in the first half. But THS eventually clawed back and took the lead late and then held on for a thrilling 55-53 victory.

Tonganoxie turned the tables on the visitors from Miami County. THS led much of the game in the teams’ regular-season meeting, only to have the Panthers take the lead at the end and hold on for the victory.

Elijah Tyner scored a game-high 17 points on what would be his final contest on his home court. Heston Robbins scored 15 — including going 5-for-5 at the free-throw line — and Zane Novotney also scored in double figures with 12.

The Chieftains connected on seven three-pointers total against the Panthers.

Miege 82, THS 53

Tonganoxie 18 11 19 5 — 53

Bishop Miege 21 19 24 18 — 82

THS 55, Paola 53

Paola 13 15 13 12 — 53

Tonganoxie 12 10 14 19 —55

Paola — Wookutch 3(1) 1-2 8, Penn 1 1-2 3, Robison 5(2) 2-2 14, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Marcum 4(3) 0-0 11, Maola 6 3-8 15. Totals: 20(6) 7-14 53.

Tonganoxie — Tyner 7(3) 17, Robbins 5 5-5 15, Bond 3 0-0 6, Novotney 4(4) 0-0 12, Beach 1 3-4 5. Totals: 20(7) 8-9 55.