Tonganoxie High keeps adding state championships to its resume.

The latest happened Saturday when the THS girls powerlifting team won the program’s first team title in school history.

THS scored 78 points, which put the Chieftains just ahead of Piper, the host school for this year’s Class 4A championships. The Pirates scored 77 points as runner-up.

This year’s state meet was a two-team battle between Frontier League foes.

Buhler was a distant third with 36 points, while Wellington placed fourth with the same overall score.

Fort Scott placed fifth (24), Louisburg sixth (18) and El Dorado seventh (13).

Bishop Miege placed eighth (6) and Abilene ninth (6).

Haley Robinette led THS with the squad’s lone overall state champion. Robinette won the overall title at 123. She lifted a total of 420 pounds, just ahead of teammate Destiny Dishman, whop laced second with 400. Robinette won bench (105) and clean (130) and placed second in squat (185).

Dishman won the squat lift (195) finished second in bench (95) and third in clean (110).

Tonganoxie placed in the Top 3 in at least one lift in eight of the 10 weight classes.

THS also had lifters make the Top 3 in seven of the 10 classes, with some having multiple placers.

Danicka Fickler placed second in the clean (100) and third in bench (80) at 114.

She also placed third overall (310).

Courtney Mills and Katelyn Dunn placed in the 132 class.

Mills placed second in both bench (105) and squat (165), while Dunn finished third in clean (95).

Mills ended up with a silver medal in the overall results (355).

Harlei Hendrix placed second in bench and squat at 140. She lifted 110 in bench and 200 in squat on her way to a silver medal overall (425).

Tonganoxie fared well at 156, as Jordan Ruttan placed second (115) and Sarah Barncord third (110) at bench. Barncord also placed second in squat (210), while Ruttan nabed second in clean (130). Barncord won silver (440) and Ruttan bronze (435) in the overall results.

At 156, Sarah Mays finished second in bench (165), while Bridget Knipp won some hardware at 180. She placed second in bench (125), third at squat (190) and third overall (435).

Tonganoxie shined in the final class of the day in the power weight division.

Ally Sparks placed first in bench (150) and then Chilali Tanner won gold in squat (310).

Tanner then won silver in the overall category (570).

Though powerlifting is not currently a Kansas State High School Activities Association sanctioned sport, Saturday’s title marked the first team title in any sport for THS. Tonganoxie has won several state individual titles and qualified many teams for state, but hadn’t captured team title before Saturday.

Sample makes history again

Cole Sample won another individual title and set a state record along the way.

Sample won the power weight division by 40 pounds, lifting a total of 1,160 pounds in three categories. He also set a state record in the clean by clearing 380 pounds.

He won that lift, as well as bench (330) on his way to the overall crown.

Peyton Parker placed second in squat (475) for the Chieftains.

At 132, Kris Hurla placed second in bench (165), third at squat (250) and third overall (570).

In the 181 class, James Eaton finished second in clean (235), followed by Andrew Colvert taking second in squat (375), third at clean (230) and third overall (840) at 198.

Piper won the boys title with 101 points. Buhler placed second with 88 and Abilene third with 49.

Tonganoxie finished sixth out of 10 teams.