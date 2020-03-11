As the calendar makes its way to spring and summer, so begins another Tonganoxie Business Association Movies in the Park series.

The 2020 schedule will start Friday evening with a showing of “Little Giants” starring Ed O’Neill and Rick Moranis at Gallagher Park just south of Tonganoxie Water Park near Third and Main streets.

The movie is to start around dusk, which will be around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The movie normally has started at 8 p.m. in past showings. The 1994 sports comedy is a family movie starring Ed O’Neill and Rick Moranis as brothers who eventually are at odds when both of them are coaching youth football teams.

Pizza will be served by the slice as a youth team fundraiser during the movie.

For updates on future movie nights, visit tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com or the Tonganoxie Business Association’s Facebook page.