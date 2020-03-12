Local law enforcement agencies are again experiencing a series of phone scams issues, according to reports from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

It would appear that the individuals involved are utilizing names of real officers and even judges to attempt to legitimatize their efforts. These names are likely obtained from city or county websites listing the names.

In this most recent effort the scammers are calling to say the person they have contacted missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued. It goes on to instruct them to purchase gift cards or present cash or other forms of payment to satisfy the fines associated with warrant. The sheriff’s office and all law enforcement would caution citizens to hang up and report the scam, according to a release from Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Sherley goes on to say in the release that residents should remember that law enforcement will not collect fines in this fashion.

If anyone doubts the legitimacy of a call, law enforcement officials ask that residents call in and report it so that they aware and can share the information with the public.

The non-emergency public line to the sheriff’s office is 913-682-5724.