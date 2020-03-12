Friday's Movie in the Park and Saturday's Tonganoxie St. Patrick's Parade have been canceled due to similar cancellations in the area and anticipated inclement weather.

Tonganoxie Business Association, which sponsors both events, announced Thursday on its Facebook page that the events have been canceled.

Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Westport area of Kansas City, Mo., and the one planned for Lawrence also have been canceled.

This would have been the 32nd annual for Tonganoxie, while Lawrence was ready to celebrate No. 33 and Kansas City No. 48.

The health department in Douglas County announced earlier Thursday that the Lawrence parade would be canceled.

According to a Lawrence Journal-World story, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Thursday that it was canceling Tuesday’s parade in order to limit a large gathering during the coronavirus outbreak.

The parade brought together around 25,000 people last year, according to an organizer.

Advice from a Douglas County health officer “who has authority to prohibit public gatherings in the interest of stemming a disease outbreak” prompted public health leadership to make the decision, according to a news release from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, according to the LJW story.

Public Health gained the support of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee to cancel the event, the release states.

“We are truly heartbroken that we can’t see the complete conclusion of our parade season by having our wonderful parade, but we totally support the decision by Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health to make this very hard decision in these very challenging times,” said Janet Cinelli, a board member of the Lawrence parade committee.