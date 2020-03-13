Tonganoxie USD 464 and Genesis Christian Academy have joined many schools and districts in the area in suspending classes and activities next week in response to health concerns about the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the Tonganoxie school district’s website and social media accounts, USD 464 is suspending “all school classes, athletics and activities effective immediately” in the district through March 22.

The Leavenworth County Health Department made the recommendation to the district Friday. Genesis Christian Academy announced that it was following suit and canceling classes and conferences next week.

The Leavenworth County Health Department believes the week of no school activities “will allow Leavenworth County Health Department to evaluate the health concerns and situations within our communities, and make further recommendations to help minimize the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the release said.

Friday’s announcement comes at the tail end of spring break for Tonganoxie schools. With some students returning from vacation in other states or possibly other countries, the extra week allows families to practice social distancing and monitor health for possible symptoms.

People who traveled abroad to high-risk countries or on a cruise since Feb. 28 are asked to check in with the LCHD and self-isolate. They also should check for symptoms anywhere from 2-14 days after returning.

The statement also reminds families to continue to stress to their children the importance of hand washing and staying home to limit exposure to the virus.

Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Pleasant Ridge all have announced suspending classes and activities for the coming week. Lansing and Leavenworth are suspending activities, as both districts begin spring break Monday. The Fort Leavenworth school district also begins spring break Monday.

Douglas County’s health department announced Friday that it was directing all Douglas County public and private schools to suspend classes and activities for the next week.

Other area schools Piper and Bonner Springs in Wyandotte County made announcements about the upcoming week. Bonner Springs will be on spring break, and no athletic activities or practice will take place before students return to class March 24. Piper has canceled classes for next week. That district is scheduled to have spring break March 23-27.

The McLouth school district hasn’t announced suspending classes or activities for next week, at least not as of Friday night. A letter to parents and guardians was posted on the district’s website Friday. It said that the district was working closely with Jefferson County Emergency Management and state agencies in monitoring the virus and having daily meetings.

The letter said that McLouth USD 342’s primary communication about the coronavirus would be on the district website, mclouth.org.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association initially announced earlier this week that state basketball tournaments across the state would continue as the NCAA and NBA announced changes to their schedules. KSHSAA then followed suit in canceling the remainder of the state tournaments after Thursday.

The NCAA initially announced plans to proceed with its national basketball tournament with limited attendance of family and other select attendees before eventually announcing cancellation of entire tournaments.

Practice for high school sports started March 2 across the state.

As of Friday, the Tonganoxie school board was scheduled to still meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library (1800 S. East St.) for its regular monthly meeting. Tonganoxie City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 321 Delaware St.

The school board normally meets the second Monday of each month, but moved the meeting due to this past Monday’s meeting falling on the first day of spring break.

No library hours until March 23

Tonganoxie Public Library announced via social media Friday evening that it will be closed until March 23 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, all library programming has been suspended until March 31.

Library director Nicole Holifield said in a letter posted on the library’s Facebook page that she will work with library board trustees and city officials to reassess on March 23 whether to continue with closures or re-open the library.

The announcement comes just a few days after the library opened its new location at Fourth and Shawnee streets. The library had its soft opening Monday.