The Leavenworth County Health Department released mitigation strategies for large groups and gatherings Friday.

According to a release, health officials have moved its community mitigation strategies to canceling large group events and gatherings similar to other communities under CDC recommendations.

Health officials recommend that a "large group event" is defined as a 250 or more people for any business, professional, social, cultural, entertainment, or other special event where people are not separated by physical space of at least four feet (which is slightly longer than an average arm’s length in all directions). Events that have a vulnerable population in attendance, should look to postpone or cancel to limit the potential of exposure to these individuals.

This guidance may change as the situation changes within the community, according to the health department.

Considerations for vulnerable populations:

• People 60 and older should consider not attending large community events.

• People with underlying chronic conditions or pregnant women should strongly consider not attending large community events.

• People over 70 with underlying chronic conditions are strongly advised to not attend large community events.