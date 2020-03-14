Kansas health officials on Saturday confirmed the state’s eighth novel coronavirus case in a person from Franklin County in eastern Kansas.

No details about the person were released, but the news follows on the heels of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announcing Saturday morning the state’s seventh case — a woman in her 50s associated with Johnson County Community College. That case is the region’s first believed to have been contracted locally, the release said.

Four other COVID-19 cases have been reported in Johnson County. All of them become infected while traveling out of state.

The woman is hospitalized and “doing well,” the release said. Her family members have been quarantined, and those who may have been exposed by contact with the woman are being contacted by the health department, officials said.

Most people who get infected with the virus experience moderate symptoms. and the vast majority of people recover. Others, including older adults and people with existing health issues, can become severely sick.