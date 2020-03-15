Here is the latest list of closures so far in the Tonganoxie area.

Organizations, churches and other groups with updates or special instructions regarding day-to-day operations can email editor Shawn F. Linenberger at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.

CLOSINGS AND POSTPONEMENTS

Schools

• McLouth USD 342, no classes or spring activities until March 30. Jefferson County Health Officer Crystal VanHoutan ordered Saturday that all Jefferson County school districts suspend classroom and extracurricular activities for two weeks starting Monday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. School buildings can remain open during this period of classroom and activity suspension, and staff can report to school as needed.

• Tonganoxie USD 464, no classes or spring activities through March 22

• Genesis Christian Academy, no classes or activities through March 22

Churches

• West Haven Baptist Church, services Sunday (March 15) and activities Wednesday (March 18) canceled; however, 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be available online live via YouTube and the church's Facebook page.

Retail and nonprofit businesses

• Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank, closed to the public through March 21

• City of Angels Thrift Store will be closed as long as Tonganoxie USD 464 is not in session.

Museums

• Tonganoxie Community Historic Site, closed to visitors until March 31

• Fourth Tuesday program at TCHS on March 24, canceled

• Barn block workshop at TCHS on March 28, canceled

Government and other public services

• Tonganoxie Recreation Commission, all activities suspended through March 22. This also includes soccer practices. Public restrooms at both Chieftain Park and the TRC ball field complex are now locked until further notice. The TRC office will remain open, though patrons wanting to register for future activities are encouraged to register online. More information: 913-845-3502 or email gayle-trc@sunflower.com.

• Tonganoxie Municipal Court, docket for March 18. Any cases or tickets that were scheduled for Wednesday have been moved to next month: 1 p.m. April 15 in council chambers, 321 Delaware St. For any questions regarding a court date, call or email Court Clerk Patty Hagg, 913-845-2620, ext. 1030; phagg@tonganoxie.org.

• Tonganoxie Public Library, closed to the public until March 23

• Tonganoxie Public Library, no library programming until March 31