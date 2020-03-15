Tonganoxie USD 464 announced today that it will be offering free “grab-and-go” meals to anyone 18 and younger during the school closure due to the novel coronavirus.

The meals will be available at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays during the closure at Tonganoxie Elementary School, 1180 S. East St.

Visitors can drive up or walk to the school’s north entrance (the one facing Tonganoxie Middle School) for a sack lunch and the next day’s breakfast meal.

The school district’s social media posts said that adult meals are not available at this time.

The menu for each day of the week normally is a sandwich, potato chips, fresh vegetables with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.

Thursday’s “main course” so to speak is yogurt with cheese stick and muffin, while Friday is a chicken wrap.

For more specifics about the menu, visit the district’s website, tong464.org, or visit its social media pages.