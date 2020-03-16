Tonganoxie USD 464 announced late last week that classes and activities would be canceled for at least the next week due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now district officials are making all Tonganoxie schools property off limits to the public as well.

In a release posted online and through social media, the district announced Monday that all USD 464 buildings were off limits until further notice.

That includes district buildings, grounds Beatty Field, its track, playground area, weight room, gymnasiums and any other areas owned by the district, the release said.

“This will help ensure everyone’s health and safety during this time,” the release said. “Thank you for your continued patience.”

The district will update any changes to accessibility as they come.

Residents are encouraged to contact the district office if they have questions.

Monday’s 6 p.m. school board meeting at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library will continue as scheduled.

Board President Jim Bothwell released a statement on the same platforms Monday, noting that the meeting will continue despite other closures on Tonganoxie campuses. Board members who traveled outside the Kansas City metro area for spring break are asked to participate via conference call.

The meeting will be open to the public, as the meetings regularly are, but Bothwell asks that attendees “use good judgment and appropriate precautions due to the COVID-19 virus.”

Patrons also are welcome to call the district office at 913-845-1460 with any questions or concerns.

“I can assure you the district’s administrative team has proactively been working with the Kansas Department of Education, Leavenworth County Health Department and neighboring schools to develop the district’s response to the COVID-19 virus,” Bothwell said in the statement. “That said, the circumstances are fluid, and I would ask for your patience and understanding as decisions are made. The education and safety of our students remains the top priority of the district.”

Bothwell said the district would continue to update the public as more information becomes available.