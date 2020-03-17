All Kansas K-12 schools will close their buildings for the remainder of the academic year, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday in the strongest move yet to combat the growing spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The move, Kelly said, will serve greater statewide efforts to develop a more strategic and resilient infrastructure to combat the respiratory virus’ growing statewide impact. She acknowledged, though, that the move to cease in-person K-12 education in favor of an online learning model can’t begin to replicate what Kansas children get in the classroom.

Kelly also ordered most state employees to begin working from home for two weeks beginning March 23 to allow officials to assess the most essential functions of operating the state.