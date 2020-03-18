Leavenworth County has its first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the county’s health department announced Wednesday.

The first affected individual is in their 40s and had recent international travel history, while the second is a female in her 20s with no recent travel history, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

LCHD is working to identify any close contacts with the individuals and will be contacting anyone exposed as soon as possible.

Both residents will remain quarantined at their homes, along with any family members, according to the release. The positive cases were identified through testing sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s laboratories.

“Leavenworth County Health Department has been preparing the community and the virus would present itself to our county within a matter of time,” said Jamie Miller, Leavenworth County Health Officer.

The Leavenworth County cases now bring the number of positive cases in Kansas to 21, as of the latest numbers Wednesday from KDHE. Of those cases, 19 came from the KDHE lab and the other two from private labs. One of those cases resulted in the death of a Wyandotte County man.

Most of the positive cases have been in northeast Kansas. So far the most have been in Johnson County (11). Wyanotte County has reported five, while Douglas and Franklin counties each have one. Butler County also has reported a case, as have Ford and Miami counties, though those two were positive cases of out-of-state residents. Those cases are tabulated as part of their home-state case numbers.

Residents are urged to continue to take appropriate precautions: practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing and limit in-person interactions. If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider or an urgent care clinic first to determine if testing is needed. If symptoms are mild, LCHD reminds residents to not go to an emergency room first, as the ER should be reserved for those with the most critical needs.

For more from the LCHD, visit the Health Department’s Facebook account or Leavenworth County webpage www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid. Additional information is available at cdc.gov/COVID19.