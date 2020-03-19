In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Journal-World began limiting public access to its office on Wednesday.

“We are fully committed to serving the community throughout this pandemic,” editor and publisher Chad Lawhorn said. “However, we believe it is a best practice to generally limit the public access to our office. We think this will be a benefit to both the public and our staff.”

The Journal-World continues to produce seven newspapers a week, and continuously update its LJWorld.com website. The LJW and The Mirror are sister newspapers owned by Ogden Newspapers, Inc. The Mirror is published on Wednesdays

The Journal-World also is allowing several of its staff members to work from home, which may require readers and customers to be more diligent in contacting staff members. Phones will continue to be staffed during normal business hours, but the ability to transfer calls will be diminished.

General inquires via phone can be made at 785-843-1000.

News tips can still be sent to news@ljworld.com. Subscription questions can be sent to subs@ljworld.com. Advertising questions can be sent to advertising@ljworld.com.

Readers who want to get in contact with a specific reporter still will be able to do so. Reporter contact information, both email addresses and phone numbers, are included as part of each byline article posted online and published in the print edition of the newspaper. A full listing of telephone numbers and other contact information is included on page 2 of the each day’s print edition and on the “contact us” page on the LJWorld.com website.