Kansas now has 44 known cases of COVID-19.

Johnson County now has 23 cases, while Wyandotte County has nine. Leavenworth County, which reported its first cases earlier this week, still has two, according to results released Friday from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The cases primarily had been in northeast Kansas in the first days of testing, but the latest results show more cases in additional northeast Kansas counties and a new case in southeast Kansas. Cherokee County, which is south of Pittsburg, has its first case.

Kansas now has 11 counties with known cases. Other counties are Morris with two, Butler with two and Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Linn and Sedgwick, all with one. Of those, one case has resulted in death, a 70-year-old Wyandotte County man living in a retirement facility.

Residents are urged to continue to take appropriate precautions: practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing and limit in-person interactions. If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider or an urgent care clinic first to determine if testing is needed. If symptoms are mild, LCHD reminds residents to not go to an emergency room first, as the ER should be reserved for those with the most critical needs.

For more from the LCHD, visit the Health Department’s Facebook account or Leavenworth County webpage www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid. Additional information is available at cdc.gov/COVID19.