Leavenworth County has joined other Kansas City metro counties in enacting a public health order limiting residents’ time away from their homes to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Leavenworth County Health Department announced the public order issuance Saturday, with the stay-at-home order set to start Tuesday.

Residents may leave their homes for essential activity, and parents and other caregivers should keep their children at home unless childcare is necessary when the resident must perform an essential activity.

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are urged to stay in their residence except as necessary for medical care. Individuals who are sick may leave their residence only as necessary to seek or receive medical care in accordance with guidance from public health officials, the order says, with everyone instructed to exercise social distancing requirements at all times.

The only businesses allowed to remain open are “essential businesses.”

All individuals are to exercise social distancing requirements at all times.

“Essential businesses” on the list are:

• Grocery stores

• Certified farmers’ markets

• Farm and produce stands

• Supermarkets

• Food banks

• Convenience stores

• Other establishments engaged in the retail sale of various canned foods, produce, produce, fresh meats

• Liquor stores

• Farming, livestock and fishing

• Food processing facility workers

• Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services; and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals.

• Newspapers, television, radio and other media services

• Gas stations and auto supply, auto repair and related facilities

• Banks and related financial institutions

• Hardware stores

• Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and the like

• Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

• Educational institutions — to facilitate distance learning or performing essential functions related to distance learning

• Laundromats, dry cleaners and other laundry service providers

• Restaurants and other facilities that prepare food, but only for drive thru, delivery or carry out.

• Businesses that supply other essential businesses with support or supplies necessary to operate

• Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly toresidences

• Taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for essential activities and other purposes expressly authorized in the order.

• Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

• Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults and children

• Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities

• Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in the order to work as permitted. Childcare facilitates have some provisions to follow with regard to number of children at one time and children remaining in the same childcare groups.

• Weddings, wakes and funerals are not exempt for the order.

The order will be in effect for a month, though it is subject to change. It currently is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. April 23.

Leavenworth County has four confirmed cases as of Saturday’s KDHE daily report.

Residents are reminded to continue current practices of washing hands regularly for 20 seconds at a time and other recommended activities.

For more information, visit leavenworthcounty.org and click on the COVID-19 information banner.