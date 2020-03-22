Leavenworth County now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least one in each of the county’s largest communities.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Sunday that at least one case has been found in Tonganoxie, Basehor, Lansing and Leavenworth.

The fifth involves a man in his 50s with no recent travel history.

“Social Distancing needs to be adhered to,” Miller said. “The community continues to be exposed because many still are not following the orders and guidelines. If you are ill or have symptoms, the bottom line to protect the community is to stay home.”

LCHD said people who were exposed are being contacted as soon as possible. Individuals remain quarantined at their homes along with any family members.

The latest case is also the third confirmed case with no reported travel correlation.

“This demonstrates that individuals are being infected by transmission within the community,” the release said.

Jamie Miller, Leavenworth County Health Officer, said that people need to continue to follow directives from health officials.

“Social Distancing needs to be adhered to,” Miller said. “The community continues to be exposed because many still are not following the orders and guidelines. If you are ill or have symptoms, the bottom line to protect the community is to stay home.”

Leavenworth County joined other Kansas City metro-area counties in enforcing a stay-at-home order this weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that confirmed cases now were at 64 statewide as of 10 a.m. Sunday. KDHE provides daily reports, though the latest Leavenworth County case didn’t make the latest data, so there are at least 65 cases among 14 counties.

Johnson County now reports 28 known cases, Wyandotte County 14, Leavenworth County five and Douglas County four.

The Health Department urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions. Everyone should practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing, and limit in-person interactions. If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider or an urgent care clinic first to determine if testing is needed. If symptoms are mild, do not go to the emergency room, as this resource needs to remain available for those with the most critical needs.

Residents can utilize the jic@leavenworthcounty.gov to submit any questions. Stay up-to-date by following the Health Department Facebook account or Leavenworth County webpage www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid. For more information on the coronavirus, visit cdc.gov/COVID19.