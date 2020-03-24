The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled pretty much everything this spring.

That meant, of course, no filling out brackets or watching copious amounts of basketball in March. Readers might not get to fill out a bracket, but The Mirror is offering a series of online polls asking readers to pick which teams would have won their respective state basketball tournaments this year.

Research the final four teams in each class if you’re so inclined and then go to tonganoxiemirror.com and cast your vote in our online poll.

Voting for each tournament will be done daily starting Wednesday, Class 6A boys will be the poll topic Wednesday. Each poll will last 24 hours, as the 6A poll will start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Daily polls will make there way down through the classes and finish up with 1A girls.