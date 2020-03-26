Kansas now has 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, an increase of about 40 from the previous day’s report.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment gives a daily report of confirmed cases in the state.

Confirmed cases were at 127 the day before, including 12 in Leavenworth County.

There were no changes as of Thursday for Leavenworth County. Johnson County had 15 new cases and now was at 59 cases as of Thursday’s KDHE report filing.

Wyandotte County has 34, Sedgwick 16 and Douglas 13.

There are now 23 of 105 counties with positive cases.

Demogaphics as of Thursday’s numbers: 90 males and 78 patients with ages ranging from 7 to 90. The median age is 54.

Kansas registered 2,869 negative tests so far.

Of 156 tests being administered in Leavenworth County, 101 have been administered by private labs and 55 by Leavenworth County Health Department. Both KDHE and private labs have total six positive results. There seven KDHE test pending, the same number for private labs.