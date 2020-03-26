Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members discussed how to proceed with paying employees during its monthly meeting March 16.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp noted that certain positions, such as teachers, would be paid no matter how the remainder of the school year might look due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per their contracts.

Feldkamp shifted the conversation to classified employees, such as custodians and school nutrition staff who are paid hourly. After some discussion, board members gave Feldkamp the direction to continue paying employees as closures continued.

The next day, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that she was closing all school buildings K-12 for the remainder of the school year, and that all school district employees would be paid for the duration of what would have been a routine school year.

“This is not an intent to lay off anybody,” Kelly said during a March 17 press conference. “And employees will be paid, both the salaried employees and the hourly employees.”

USD 464 has limited staff working on district campuses during the closure.

Its mostly just central office staff and then school nutrition staff who are preparing and handing out curbside sack lunches-to-go weekdays at Tonganoxie Elementary School.