Student from Tonganoxie named one of 21 VIP student ambassadors at Fort Hays State University

Staff report

March 26, 2020

A student from Tonganoxie is one of 21 Fort Hays State University undergraduates who will serve as VIP Student Ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic school year at Fort Hays State University.

Rose Reilly, a sophomore majoring in biology, is a Lawrence Virtual High School graduate.

Six returning ambassadors will be joined by 15 new ambassadors.

Ambassadors serve as official representatives for FHSU at a variety of special events, including Homecoming, athletic activities, presidential dinners and other gatherings. Students must be full-time undergraduate students with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and be able to assist with nine to 10 events per year.

