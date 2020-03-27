Community Blood Center’s Friday blood drive at the Tonganoxie VFW Post Home has been canceled.

CBC canceled all blood drives through the end of April. This is a loss of more than 8,000 blood products due to COVID-19 concerns.

CBC is urging healthy donors to make an appointment to donate at one of its seven donor centers instead.

Appointments are required. In order to maintain safe and controlled environments at donor centers, CBC will not be accepting walk-ins at this time.

Here is a list of donor centers in the area:

• Kansas City Donor Center: 4040 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64111

• Gladstone Donor Center: 7265 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118

• St. Joseph Donor Center: 3122 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506

• Blue Springs Donor Center: 1124 SW US Hwy 40, Blue Springs, MO 64015

• Overland Park Donor Center: 10568 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212

• Olathe Donor Center: 16465 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS 66061

• Topeka Donor Center: 6220 SW 29th St., Topeka, KS 66614

To give donors the opportunity to go in the center because the mobile has canceled, CBC expanded its hours earlier this week.

The center now is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Additionally, to alleviate travel to and from donor centers, CBC is providing a letter to donors that indicates they are traveling in order to provide lifesaving blood products. This letter will be sent to all donors with appointments and is also available to download at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.

When residents donate at a local donor center, if they are concerned about waiting for the appointment inside and would prefer to wait outside or in their vehicle, they can see CBC staff and the staff can take down a cell phone number and call or text when personnel are ready to see the donor.