Tonganoxie school district postponing sack lunch program after confirmed COVID-19 case determined among food prep personnel

Tonganoxie USD 464 is suspending its grab-and-go sack lunch program for a week after someone involved with the school district's drive-through program tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district issued a statement late Sunday evening on its website and social media pages.

The district is placing staff members who came in contact with the fellow worker in a 14-day quarantine and following all infection control protocols, including thoroughly sanitizing the meal preparation area before and after meal preparations, according to the release.

“Tonganoxie USD 464 is committed to protecting the safety of our students, staff and community and remains in close contact with the Leavenworth County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure proper COVID-19 precautions are followed,” the release said.

The school district is working in conjunction with LCHD in sharing the information regarding the person testing positive for COVID-19.

District officials say that the person did not come in direct contact with students or families and was only involved with meal preparations.

Asked whether the lunch program would continue each weekday near Tonganoxie Elementary School’s north entrance, Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said the district was postponing the free service a week to re-evaluate the situation. The program, which started when the district first canceled classes due to the pandemic, was offered to youths 18 and younger on weekdays. A breakfast-to-go also is sent along with students for the following morning.

As the release went on to say, the district is committed to providing safe and healthy meals to students during this time. Families who may have questions may contact the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Health officials continue to remind the public to practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing and limit in-person interactions. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems should call their healthcare providers or an urgent care clinic first.

If symptoms are mild, health officials ask that people not go to an emergency room, as that resource needs to remain available for those with the most critical needs.

For additional information, you contact the Leavenworth County Health Department by calling 913-250-2000 or visiting leavenworthcounty.gov/covid/ or contact KDHE by calling 866-534-3463, visiting kdheks.gov/coronavirus or emailing COVID-19@ks.gov.