COVID-19 updates, statewide and Leavenworth County for March 29

By Shawn Linenberger

March 30, 2020

Here's a daily look at COVID-19 results for March 29 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Leavenworth County Health Department. Numbers in parentheses denote the count for the previous day.

KDHE

Updates are 10 a.m. daily

Total positive cases: 319 (261)

Private labs: 225 (183)

Kansas Health and Environment Lab: 94 (78)

Death (included in above numbers): 6 (5)

*Out-of-state resident positive cases (not counted in Kansas numbers): 2

Total negative cases for Kansas: 4,914 (3,671)

Number of counties with confirmed cases; 35 (31)

POSITIVE CASES BY COUNTY

Johnson: 101 (80)

Wyandotte: 55 (53)

Sedgwick: 42 (33)

Douglas: 23 (23)

Leavenworth: 17 (15)

Shawnee: 13 (7)

Coffey: 8 (5)

Lyon: 7 (4)

Reno: 7 (5)

Franklin: 6 (6)

Linn: 5 (4)

Crawford: 4 (3)

Bourbon: 3 (3)

Butler: 3 (3)

McPherson: 3 (1)

Montgomery: 3 (0)

Cherokee: 2 (2)

Mitchell: 2 (2)

Morris: 2 (2)

Clay: 1 (1)

Doniphan: 1 (1)

Finney: 1 (0)

Gove: 1 (1)

Harvey: 1 (1)

Jackson: 1 (1)

Jefferson: 1 (1)

Neosho: 1 (1)

Osage: 1 (1)

Ottawa: 1 (1)

Pottawatomie: 1

Riley: 1 (1)

Sumner: 1 (1)

Stafford: 1 (0)

Stevens: 1 (0)

Woodson: 1 (1)

DEMOGRAPHICS

Female: 156 (127)

Male: 163 (134)

Age range: 4-95 (7-95)

Median age: 56 (53)

Hospitalized: 55 (50) reported

This is a cumulative number based on 199 (175) cases where information is available.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Updates are 4 p.m. daily

Total tested (County Health and private): 237 (199 day before)

Total tested by LCHD: 57 (57)

Negative results: 49 (49)

Tests that are pending: 2 (2)

Positive results: 6 (6)

Private lab tested: 180 (142)

Negative results: 166 (129)

Tests that are pending: 1 (3)

Positive results: 13 (16)

Total known positive results in Leavenworth County: 19 (16)

