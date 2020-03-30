Here's a daily look at COVID-19 results for March 30 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Leavenworth County Health Department. Numbers in parentheses denote the count for the previous day.

KDHE

Updates are 10 a.m. daily

Total positive cases: 368 (319)

Private labs: 266 (225)

Kansas Health and Environment Lab: 102 (94)

Deaths (included in above numbers): 8 (6)

*Out-of-state resident positive cases (not counted in Kansas numbers): 2 (2)

Total negative cases for Kansas: 4,554 (4,194)

Number of counties with confirmed cases; 37 (35)

POSITIVE CASES BY COUNTY

Johnson: 116 (101)

Wyandotte: 67 (55)

Sedgwick: 49 (49)

Douglas: 23^^ (23)

Leavenworth: 20 (17)

Shawnee: 14 (13)

Coffey: 10 (8)

Lyon: 9 (7)

Reno: 7 (7)

Franklin: 6 (6)

Linn: 5 (5)

Crawford: 5* (5)

Montgomery: 4 (3)

Bourbon: 3 (3)

Butler: 3 (3)

McPherson: 3 (3)

Cherokee: 2 (2)

Mitchell: 2 (2)

Morris: 2 (2)

Osage: 2 (1)

Riley: 2 (1)

Clay: 1 (1)

Doniphan: 1 (1)

Finney: 1 (1)

Gove: 1 (1)

Harvey: 1 (1)

Jackson: 1 (1)

Jefferson: 1 (1)

Neosho: 1 (1)

Ottawa: 1 (1)

Pottawatomie: 1 (1)

Sumner: 1 (1)

Stafford: 1 (1)

Stevens: 1 (0)

Woodson: 1 (1)

*-Ford and Miami counties reported positive cases in out-of-state residents

^^-1 case in Douglas and 2 in Crawford are presumptive positive at a reference lab, but were not confirmed through the KDHE lab, so they are included in the county numbers, but not the overall state toatl or demographics currently.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Female: 187 (156)

Male: 181 (163)

Age range: 4-95 (4-95)

Median age: 55 (56)

Hospitalized: 66 (55) reported

This is a cumulative number based on 228 (199) cases where information is available.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Updates are 4 p.m. daily

Total tested (County Health and private): 275 (237 day before)

Total tested by LCHD: 57 (57)

Negative results: 50 (49)

Tests that are pending: 1 (2)

Positive results: 6 (6)

Private lab tested: 218 (180)

Negative results: 201 (166)

Tests that are pending: 3 (3)

Positive results: 14 (13)

Total known positive results in Leavenworth County: 20 (19)