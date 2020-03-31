Three staff members working at Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Tuesday.

These are the first positive cases within a KDOC facility.

The staff include a male older than 20 and two females older than 40. In order to protect the identity of these staff, no other information will be released, according to the KDOC release.

KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on next steps to address these circumstances. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps are being implemented immediately:

• A medical investigation to ascertain who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with these staff.

• Notifying those persons that they have had contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case

• Moving those residents who have had close contact to medical isolation where they will be monitored for symptoms

And remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come,” Zmuda said. “With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community.”

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.