A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.

It marked the prison’s third death related to COVID-19.

The resident was a male older than 50 tested positive for the virus Friday. He was transferred to Providence Medical Center that day, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving an 85-month sentence for charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child, lewd fondling/touching; child younger than 14.

He had been imprisoned with KDOC since July 2018. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.