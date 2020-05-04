Tonganoxie, Linwood, Basehor, Jarbalo, Lansing, Piper and Edwardsville are communities included in a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:15 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued the warning earlier this morning for southern Leavenworth County, northwestern Wyandotte County and northwestern Johnson County. in northeastern Kansas.

At 9;39 a.m, a severe thunderstorm was located over Williamstown, or 7 miles northwest of Lawrence, moving east at 45 mph, according to NWS.

The storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Locations impacted include... Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Lansing, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Kansas City, Linwood, Reno, Fairmount, Clearview City, Jarbalo and Piper. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Kansas near mile marker 410 and Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.