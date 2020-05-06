Kansas reported a 4% increase in new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, with large numbers being reported in communities with meat packing plants.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas rose by 213, up to 5,458 total, though the actual number is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without showing symptoms. Reported COVID-19-related deaths increased by one to 137.

Four counties with meat packing plants — Seward, Ford, Finney and Lyon — have a combined 2,258 confirmed cases, 41% of the state’s total.

Meanwhile the Kansas Department of Corrections reported Monday that a third inmate died in a coronavirus outbreak at the hard hit state prison in Lansing, where nearly 470 inmates and staff members are infected.