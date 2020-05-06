— A McLouth High School science teacher is facing allegations that he had sexual relationship with a student.

Anthony Kuckelman, of Lawrence, was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of unlawful sexual relations, WIBW-TV reported.

The charges allege Kuckelman had the relationship with a student at MHS between December 2017 and May 2019.

McLouth Superintendent Steve Lilly said the district learned of the investigation Monday and Kuckelman has been suspended from all duties and activities.

Kuckelman, who began teaching in the district in August 2013, was released from jail after posting $20,000 bond.