Editor’s note: TCHS members compile the Remember When column in part through resources at Tonganoxie Public Library. With the library closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, some excerpts of milestone years, such as 10 and 25 years ago in this column, are not available.

50 years ago

May 7, 1970

The Tonganoxie Mirror’s first issue in the new format, new look and using new equipment increased the size for future growth.

Tonganoxie High School had an Arts and Crafts open house displaying student work projects from drafting shop classes , home economics and art classes.

Life magazine’s photo of Anne Hurlbut putting a ZPG (zero population growth) stick on a former YALE president statue was noted because her parents live in Tonganoxie.

The quotation in the Mirror by Robert Louis Stevenson, “I believe in the ultimate decent of things”.

75 years ago

May 3, 1945

Tonganoxie will hold off the world wide celebration of Victory in Europe. That is according to Mayor A.P. Laughlin who believes there’s no sense in celebrating until we “lick the Japanese, too”. So, we’ll wait.

The Swiss Red Cross has arranged to liberate all American prisoners being held in Europe, particularly in Germany. With all of the chaos at this time, it could be a while before we hear word.

Elephants, monkeys, camels and lions will be a part of a three ring circus show in town this weekend. It will be located on the lots east of the fair grounds and will include clowns and various other acts of entertainment. This circus is being presented by Hugo Brothers and will feature performers from all corners of the world. Death defying trapeze arts, performing horses, ponies, dogs and a puma. Gorgeous Girls to view with the price of your ticket.

We encourage any and all residents to get out and plant your victory garden. If you can’t plant it, buy it from Mann’s IGA. Stock up on green beans, tomatoes, cabbage and asparagus just ripe for your selection and dinner table.

100 years ago

May 6, 1920

Teachers have been employed for the grade school for the coming year. They were granted a thirty dollar per month increase in salary.

Mrs. Ethel Ligon, who holds a Life Certificate to teach and who has had eight years of successful teaching experience, three years of which was spent as principal of one of the grade schools at Girard, Kansas, has been selected as our grade school principal for next year.

Miss Ida Kirby has been employed to teach in the grades. Miss Kirby is the daughter of Mr. Emery Kirby of our city, is a graduate of the Tonganoxie High School and has had special work at the State Normal.

She comes to us highly recommended as a successful teacher by the Midland District Board where she has been teaching for the past two years.

Miss Cuba McCaffrey, Miss Bessie Cory, Miss Grace Allan and Miss Hilda Kline have been re-elected for the coming year.

The employment of teachers for the high school will be taken care of by the rural high school Board, which will be elected Friday after afternoon, May 21st.

The Grade School presented a cantata “Flowers in Fairy-land” Wednesday evening, April 28th. The audience declared it a great success. The little folks knew their parts and carried them out in a pleasing manner. The gross receipts were $96.45.

Total expenditures $54.50 leaving a balance of $41.45. This will enable the school to finish their payments on the school Victrola and have a little left for their enterprise fund.

Supt. John N. Broadlick will put in his summer months as assistant to Prof. JAG Shirk teaching in the Department of Mathematics of the Kansas State Normal at Pittsburg.

Tonganoxie High School baseball team crossed bats with the Vinland High School team Wednesday afternoon of last week. Vinland took home the bacon by defeating the local high team with a score 10 to 7.

Dr. Drew is examining the teeth of the school children in our schools this week.

Rev. Cook of the Methodist church spoke to the students at chapel Wednesday of last week. Rev. Cook spoke of the advantages that children have now in comparison with conditions thirty-five or forty years ago.

125 years ago

May 2, 1895

It has been an emigna to our citizens why the Missouri and Kansas Telephone Company should so suddenly build a line through this territory. Before anybody was hardly aware, they had a lot of telephone poles unloaded and a force of men setting them along the country roads. They are not building at one place alone, but have a force of men at work near McLouth also.

It is reported that the hasty action of the company is due to the contemplated efforts of a rival company to get through this territory, and they were willing to let a bonus go to get ahead of a rival company.

Several years ago, some of our prominent citizens talked telephone to the manager of the Missouri & Kansas, and they wanted a subsidy of $600. Or $800 to connect Tonganoxie with that company’s lines to surrounding citizens.

If Missouri and Kansas will not put the rates too high, they will reap a good patronage here and the convenience is one that our citizens will greatly appreciate.