The Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank started the first phase of reopening with expanded options for donations this week and the updates for shopping in the thrift shop set to start this coming Monday.

Donations can be dropped off at the back dock of the building 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 423 E. Fourth St.

Starting this coming Monday, the store, will be open to customers 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Customers will be required to wear face masks and temperatures will be taken at the door, before entry, with a non contact thermometer. Hand sanitizer will be provided also.

The store will also be limiting customers shopping at any one time at 10 customers. Good Shepherd staff also are asking that no children be brought into the store through the end of May.

All financial assistance also will be handled as usual 9-11 a.m. each day the shop is open. Clients will be interviewed individually. No more than one client will be admitted in the office at a time.

Good Shepherd officials hope to open the store fully by June 1, but will continue to post updates on its Facebook page.

As for its food bank, the organization continues to be in need of various meats, hand soap and cereal. For more info, contact Good Shepherd at 913-845-3964.