Government offices and local businesses continue to slowly reopen in various capacities.

The Leavenworth County Courthouse, for instance, is now open by appointment. Visitors are then escorted in, as the courthouse doors remain closed. Visitors also are required to wear masks while at the courthouse.

Some restaurants are announcing that they will be offering more dine-in options with various safety stipulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday also is the scheduled start of Phase II of the reopening of the state under Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan announced recently.

Linwood Community Library is set to open Monday with curbside service.

That’s when the first phase of reopening will begin.

Patrons won’t be able to enter the building, but staff can provide them with items from the library.

The library has been working on maintenance projects, such as painting, during the stay-at-home order.

Tonganoxie Public Library continues to work on its plans for a reopening process.

Meanwhile, Leavenworth County was at 842 active cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon reports from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Tonganoxie still is at 10 cases, while Basehor is at nine. The Grossman Center in Leavenworth reported an outbreak Monday, as there are 42 cases there. Grossman is a re-entry facility. There are now 737 inmates with confirmed cases at Lansing Correctional Facility. An employee there died Monday.

Lansing has 24 community cases. The county now has six deaths related to COVID-19, three of which were inmates at LCF.