Second Harvest mobile pantry pickup for May is Thursday at Cornerstone Family Worship
May 13, 2020
Second Harvest Community Food Bank is offering its fresh mobile food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40.
The food drive is open to the general public. Pick up limit is five families per vehicle. For more information, call 816-364-FOOD or shcfb.org.
